Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Increased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $263.51. 122,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average is $256.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

