Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.