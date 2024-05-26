Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

