Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.65. 26,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

