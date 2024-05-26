Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

