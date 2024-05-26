Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,663.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

