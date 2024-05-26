Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $49.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

