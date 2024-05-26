Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.