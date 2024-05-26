Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $125.28 million and $4.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00006489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,708.20 or 1.00007872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

