Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 127.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,611 shares of company stock worth $546,839 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

