Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 313,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

