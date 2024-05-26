WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.43 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. WeBuy has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $91,167.10 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

