Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

