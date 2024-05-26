Wedbush Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

LULU opened at $303.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $295.28 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.