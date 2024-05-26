Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 337,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after buying an additional 497,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,338,000 after buying an additional 301,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after buying an additional 269,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. 178,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

