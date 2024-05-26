Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

