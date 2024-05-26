Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 255,153 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,768,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.38% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $180,918,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. 626,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

