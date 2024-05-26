Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 10,742 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.49% of IDEX worth $80,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.