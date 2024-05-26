Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 48,221 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CDW by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.06. The company had a trading volume of 556,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,937. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $167.73 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW ).

