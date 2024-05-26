Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,476,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 734,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.