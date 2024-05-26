Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $104,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.28. The stock had a trading volume of 957,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.50 and a 52-week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

