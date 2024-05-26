Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $282.00. 790,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

