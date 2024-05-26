Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 41,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 66,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

