Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $39.56 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $39,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

LYV traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,617. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

