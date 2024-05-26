Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $92.03 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $92,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

FICO traded up $31.46 on Friday, hitting $1,384.64. 171,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,235. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $745.45 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,207.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

