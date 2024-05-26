Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $94.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $94,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,779. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,676. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.