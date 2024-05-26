Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $10.94 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.36% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 193,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

