Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,048 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $78,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 2,816,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.