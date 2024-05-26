Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 12,556 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.19% of MSCI worth $83,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $493.00. 482,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,539. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.55. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

