Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,522 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.38% of HubSpot worth $111,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,675. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.86 and its 200-day moving average is $583.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.