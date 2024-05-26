Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $102.08 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 737,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,083,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.22% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.8 %

ROST traded up $10.27 on Friday, reaching $142.13. 7,641,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.