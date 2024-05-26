Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.