Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after acquiring an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 166,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,661. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

