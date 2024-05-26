Woodson Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 3.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

