Woodson Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 12,299,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,724,746. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.