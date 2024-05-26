Woodson Capital Management LP Invests $12.36 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000. VeriSign accounts for 2.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $207,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.17. 721,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

