Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 106,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 543,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 208,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.73. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,971.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,971.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,474 shares of company stock worth $188,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

