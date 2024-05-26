Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $950.63 million and approximately $99.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $600.89 or 0.00874620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,040 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

