XP Power (LON:XPP) Given New GBX 1,950 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.84) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The firm has a market cap of £378.41 million, a PE ratio of -3,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,209.99.

In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.12), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,087.04). 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

