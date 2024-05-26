XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.52 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $275,510.25 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

