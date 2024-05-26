Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,984 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 140.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Xylem by 55.9% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 18,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. 1,477,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

