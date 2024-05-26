Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 11,941,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,514,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

