Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 3,860 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

