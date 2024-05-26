Zacks Research Comments on The Mosaic Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.
Mosaic Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MOS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.