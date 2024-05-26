Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Macerich in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Macerich Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.38. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Macerich by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and have sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.