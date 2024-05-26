Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $213.76 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,354,373,368 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,354,078,043.102589 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03881936 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $16,934,054.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

