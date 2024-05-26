ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,601. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.