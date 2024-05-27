1,126 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

