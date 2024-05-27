1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,635 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. 796,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,454. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

