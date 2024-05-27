1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

ITCI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 628,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,090. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,426. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

